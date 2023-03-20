With the future of the North East Marina in jeopardy, residents, business owners, and township leadership met Monday morning to form an action plan.

Those concerned individuals gave supervisors and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials in attendance an earful.

The marina is facing the threat of not opening to the public this year following a new dredging policy being implemented by the DEP.

“I am a boater and I do have a boat in the North East Marina. I also have property that I live at in North East now. I’m all for the marina staying open. We’ve been working diligently, myself, Dan Pastore, and the Fish and Boat Commission, with DEP,” said Ed Mascharka, former president, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

