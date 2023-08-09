Fire heavily damaged a house in west Erie County late Wednesday afternoon.

Numerous departments responded to the 14400 block of West Cherry Hill Road in Conneaut Township just before 4 p.m.

The first crews on scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building with flames on the first and second floors. The house is reported to be vacant.

To fight the heavy flames, tankers brought in water from a nearby pond. 10 fire departments from Erie County and Ashtabula County, Ohio were dispatched to the scene.