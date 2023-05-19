(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Old State Route (Route 3014) in Washington Township, Erie County will be temporarily closed beginning next week as work continues on a pipe replacement project.

According to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release, an 11.5-mile detour will be posted using Sharp Road (Route 3025), Route 6N, Edinboro Road/Route 99 (Route 699) and Oliver Road.

The detour is expected to remain in place for one month.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.