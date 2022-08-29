The five-leg roundabout in Summit Township is only days away from being completed.

Come Wednesday, weather dependent, all lanes at the five-leg roundabout — at Oliver, Flower, and Hamot roads — will be open to vehicle traffic.

The center part of the roundabout is expected to be completed by the end of September with a flag pole and greenery.

Summit Township’s assistant roadmaster said once completed, the roundabout will only benefit drivers.

“Nobody’s backed up for miles, you’re just going around. And you can’t go through it fast, you can try but it’s not going to turn out well. So that’s a good traffic calming situation and keeps things moving, I think it’s going to be great,” said Tony Davis, assistant roadmaster, Summit Twp.

The traffic lights are expected to be turned on this week to help light up the roundabout.