Thousands of athletes are in Erie this weekend to compete. The Stars and Stripes Gymnastics Invitational returned for its 23rd year.

Nearly 50 teams from all over took part this weekend; some local, out-of-state, and even outside of the country.

The Starts and Stripes Invitational is touted by organizers as the largest co-ed gymnastics invitational in the state of Pennsylvania.

The event director said it was actually supposed to be called the Groundhogs Day Invitational but a traumatizing event changed the scope and significance of their competition.

“Shortly after we signed the checks for the deposit, for the equipment and the facility, 9/11 happened almost that same week. We weren’t even sure we were going to have a season that year. We decided instead of celebrating the silly groundhog, there were bigger things in action. A lot of heroes and that,” said Douglas Pershun, event director.

And it caught on quickly, starting from 300 and growing to the 1,600 competitors this weekend.

We caught up with two parents of athletes competing, one of their daughters only picking up the sport as a freshman in high school.

“She self-taught herself in our living room during COVID. She was bored, she didn’t know what to do, she started watching YouTube videos flipping and said, ‘Mom I wanted to try gymnastics,'” said Crystal Wilson from Medina, Ohio.

Another mom said her daughter has been in the sport for the past five years and Erie’s invitational is the longest distance they travel to compete.

“It takes an army honestly, the traveling like you mentioned, going to practices. . . It’s a full-time job,” said Cassie Lesti from Medina, Ohio.

But for Wilson’s daughter, competing is about more than winning. But gymnastics has become a new experience with a plethora of life lessons to offer.

“As we’re in high school right now, it’s how to be a failure, how to be a leader, going back to failure, learning how to teach yourself to get back up and try again,” Wilson went on to say.

And to honor those first responders, a portion of the proceeds from the event go towards military, police or fire and rescue-based organizations; Totaling over $100,000 raised over the years