A large section of downtown Corry is now officially part of a prestigious list.

More than 200 buildings in Corry have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The historic district takes up about 20 square blocks extending through the heart of the city on both sides of Center Street.

The effort to be placed on the national register began about five years ago.

On Tuesday, the group who led the way called it a community-wide effort.

“This whole initiative, other than Impact Corry at the head, was all volunteers putting this together, putting together the money to hire the consultants, and it shows the determination and love of our city,” said Charles Gray, Executive Director of Impact Corry.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Corry’s Downtown Historic District was officially added to the National Register on April 11.