Pennsylvanian’s Auditor General visited the Erie County Community College Friday morning to show support for the Commonwealth’s “Intern to Hire” program.

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said community colleges like Erie’s own are an asset and an economic driver for the region.

DeFoor said he himself is a community college graduate, and the schools have the power to change the lives of many people while keeping talent in the area.

“They provide a tremendous asset not only for the community today but also for the community tomorrow. The reason being is once they graduate from here, these students are probably going to stay in this region. We’re talking about students with a degree. You’re talking about an economic boost, it is an economic boost,” DeFoor said.

The auditor general said he’s been traveling all across the Commonwealth talking about the transformation of his department and what they hope the future brings.