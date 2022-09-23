The area’s latest roundabout is getting some of it’s finishing touches, and that will mean some road closures.

Next week, weather permitting, PennDOT will start final paving at the Oliver Road roundabout in Summit Township. That’s expected to take about two weeks.

During that time, portions of Oliver, Hamot and Flower roads will have to be closed to traffic.

As for how the roundabout is working so far, PennDOT is giving it good grades.

“It has been working very well, especially with the school coming out here during the end of school hours. It travels through very efficiently, and we don’t have a lot of congestion,” said Michelle Fugagli, project engineer.

“Our goal is to have the roundabout open here even as early as the end of this month. Just depends on how well the paving goes and how well the weather holds up,” said Jill Harry, PennDOT press officer.

Landscaping in the center of the roundabout is still planned for next month.