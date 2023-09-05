Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Work began Tuesday on pedestrian improvements throughout downtown Erie.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the City of Erie are collaborating to install wayfinding signs, bike route markers, network map kiosks, downtown gateway signs and district identification signs, directional signs to key landmarks, upgrades to shared pavement markings for bike lanes (sharrows), and high-visibility crosswalks at key intersections.

The project area is 27 miles, including 11 miles along the Bayfront Connector Trail, and 16 miles within Erie’s urban core.

Work began Tuesday, Sept. 5 and is expected to be complete by October 2023.

Drivers can expect short-term lane restrictions and traffic controlled by flaggers at times.

The contractor is M and B Services, LLC, of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $429,941, which will be paid entirely with federal funds.

For all PennDOT’s anticipated work this year, view the 2023 Construction Book.