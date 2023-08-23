Some Erie residents will briefly lose power on Thursday as Penelec plans to upgrade its facilities.

According to an announcement from the utility company, the outage will affect 1,100 customers on various streets in Erie, including Peach Street, Springfield Road, Ridge Road, Mill Street, West 8th Street and others.

Penelec has directly notified impacted customers through a robocall system. The outage is expected to last from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If the weather does not cooperate, Penelec said it would reschedule the outage for Monday, August 28.