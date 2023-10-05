Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Summit Township bridge replacement project is coming to an end and plans to reopen this week, according to PennDOT.

The new bridge that carries Route 699 (Edinboro Road) over Interstate 90 is expected to open on Oct. 6, 2023.

The bridge is located near the Interstate 79 interchange and about three miles north of the intersection with Grub Road (Route 4011).

Route 699 (Edinboro Road) bridge over I-90 | Credit: PennDOT

Work to replace the former bridge started in April 2023 and included constructing:

Building a new 192-foot structure

New roadway approaches

Paving

Updated drainage and guiderail improvements

Constructing a high-tension cable barrier

Adding new signs and pavement markings

Work on I-90 in the area of the bridge is expected to wrap up in late fall. Motorists should be alert for continued lane restrictions near the bridge.

Stay updated on current conditions on major roadways by using 511PA.