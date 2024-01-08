(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With severe winter weather expected to hit Pennsylvania this week, statewide organizations are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Because of this, PennDOT will be implementing vehicle restrictions throughout the storm due to anticipated high winds.

“Winter weather has arrived in Pennsylvania, and PennDOT, along with our partner agencies, is ready to respond,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “This will be a challenging event with rapidly changing conditions, and we ask the public to avoid unnecessary travel if possible. If you must travel, please exercise caution, check 511PA.com for the latest conditions, and give our crews space to safely and effectively respond to the storm.”

According to a release, the weather event may start as snow and mixed precipitation before changing to heavy rain.

Rain totals are expected to total two to three inches. Temperatures will also rise quickly as the storm travels through the state, with the combo of rising temperatures along with heavy rain and snow melt to likely lead to flooding.

Additionally, high winds are expected with winds between 20-30 miles per hour and gusts up to 70 miles per hour, which could lead to an increased risk of flooding, downed trees and power outages.

Following the commonwealth’s vehicle restriction plan, a Tier 2 restriction will be placed on these interstates starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9:

I-86, entire length

I-90, entire length

These vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways under Tier 2 restrictions:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs).

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs.

Motorcycles.

Tire chains or ATDs do not need to be installed under Tier 2 restrictions but need to be readily available for use should the vehicle become stuck and not be able to move because of poor traction.

Motors can check on 511PA for the latest road condition updates.