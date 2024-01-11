(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be displaying plans for an Erie County project and asking for the public’s feedback.

PennDOT is releasing online plans to construct a sidewalk along Waterford Street (Route 6N/Route 3006) and an associated pedestrian bridge over Darrows Creek in Edinboro and looking for residents to voice their concerns and questions on the project.

The project is located on Waterford Street between the intersection with Ontario Street and the intersection with Scotland Road. The project includes:

Extending the existing sidewalk on the south side of Waterford Street passing the U.S. Post Office to the Scotland Road entrance to the PennWest Edinboro campus

Constructing a new pedestrian bridge downstream of the existing Waterford Street bridge over Darrows Creek

Work is expected to begin in late 2024 and continue through the 2025 construction season. PennDOT reports minor impacts on traffic, but some lane closures should be expected.

The Waterford Street Pedestrian Project plans can be viewed on PennDOT’s website. Public comment will be open until Jan. 26 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

If you’re unable to access the information online, contact PennDOT Project Manager Kyle Barker at kybarker@pa.gov or 814-678-7166.