PennWest Edinboro is welcoming students back this week with the first class under its new name.

Here is more on what students can expect this weekend.

Students will get a taste of some old traditions at Edinboro while seeing some new events that are happening this weekend as the first incoming class under the university’s new name.

New PennWest Edinboro signage is up throughout the campus as students are scheduled to be back on the grounds Thursday for its four-day welcome week celebration.

“Welcome week program is going to kick off with freshman convocation, which is the academic welcome to the institution. We’ve got fireworks and play fair. Like I said some more educational things for students, but a lot of fun concerts,” said Shawn Hoke, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs.

Even with a name and administration change, student life will continue with similar Edinboro traditions.

“But I think what folks are gonna find from the experience, this is going to enhance folks opportunities educationally. But the student affairs staff, the campus life folks are still working to keep doing those traditional activities to engage the students on campus,” said Hoke.

In the past couple of years, COVID-19 has halted the universities from having an in person event, but that is not the case this year.

“We’re really happy that where things are right now that we’re going to be able to get back face to face. So students can actually get to know one another and talk and do the normal things that students have always done,” said Hoke.

On Sunday morning, there will be a flag raising ceremony in front of the Pogue Student Center as the new PennWest Edinboro flag replaces the university’s former flag.