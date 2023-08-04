Girard, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after driving into a house on Lake Street in Girard.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, first responders from A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., Fairview Fire and Rescue, and West County Paramedics, were dispatched to reports of a vehicle into a house in the 400 block of Lake Street in Girard.

The vehicle was reportedly heading west when it veered off the road, hit a street sign, narrowly missed a tree, then hit a house.

A gas meter was hit during the incident and National Fuel was called to the scene to turn off the gas to the house.

Police got the driver out of the vehicle before firefighters and EMS arrived due to possible gas fumes in the area. The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Girard and Lake City Police were on scene investigating.