(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) project to replace multiple pipe culverts in Erie County will result in detours.

A total of four pipe culverts will be replaced beginning in April. The projects will impact Old State Road in Washington Township, Route 474 (Jamestown Road) in Venango Township, Gulf Road in North East Township and Robison Road in Greene Township.

During the work, each road will see a month-long closure with detours.

Old State Road will be impacted between Draketown Road and Martin Road, and an 11.5-mile detour will use Sharp Road, Route 6N, Edinboro Road and Oliver Road.

Route 474 will be closed between Macedonia Road and Weeks Valley Road resulting in a 20.2-mile detour using Route 89, Route 6 and Route 426.

Gulf Road will be closed between Kerr Road and Miller Road. A 4.3-mile detour will be set up.

Robison Road will be closed between Footmill Road and Lake Pleasant Road. A 6.6-mile detour will use Route 97, Gore Road, Lake Pleasant Road and Old Waterford Road.

Throughout the years, the pipes have deteriorated and deformed and that has led to decreased water flow. With decreased water flow, there’s a great potential for clogging and damage to the roadway.

The project has a contract cost of $939,400 and uses state funding. The contract was awarded to Thomas Construction Inc. of Clarion.