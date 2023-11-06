(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Interstate 90 eastbound rest stop near the Ohio border in Erie County has closed down due to facility renovations, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The closure comes as upgrades to the well and sewage treatment plant at the rest stop will be made, as well as the construction of ADA-compliant bathrooms, a new shed and an air-filling station.

The rest stop is expected to remain closed until January 2025.

As needed, travelers can use the rest stop facilities on I-79 northbound and southbound just across the Erie County line in Crawford County. The I-90 rest stop for westbound traffic near the New York border will remain open.

Work also continues at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center on I-80 eastbound in Mercer County, which closed earlier this fall. Renovations there include:

Connecting to the public water and sewer system

Constructing new ADA-compliant bathrooms, and a new roof, shed and air-filling station.

Installing new tile and cabinets will be installed.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at PennDOT.pa.gov.