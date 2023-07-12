A new Italian restaurant could soon be created in Erie’s West 6th Street Historic District.

After a City of Erie Zoning Hearing Board meeting, plans will proceed for a Red Letter Hospitality restaurant to come to West 6th Street.

The building formerly served as the headquarters for AAA and later for United Way of Erie County.

The architect said they hope to incorporate the design of neighboring properties, adding it was the former site of the Reed Mansion.

“We’re going to try to preserve the structure as a whole cause it is a very well built building, steel and concrete and brick and limestone, but give it a front face that will fit in to the character and make it look less generic boxy office building,” said Jeff Kidder of Kidder Architects.

Kidder said construction will likely begin at the start of 2024.