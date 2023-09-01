Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A worker was injured after being hit by a driver’s mirror in an active work zone.

A Pennsylvania State Police Corry report states the incident happened on Aug. 22 at 9:34 a.m. on Arbuckle Road in Amity Township, Erie County when a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south through an active work zone.

The driver of the Silverado, an 85-year-old Union City man, is accused of hitting a worker with his driver’s side mirror while that worker was standing in the middle of the work zone on the center line, assisting the operator of a ditch digger that was actively digging the east side of Arbuckle Road.

The worker, a 40-year-old Erie man, suffered suspected minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Silverado reportedly left the scene without providing any information and will be charged with a traffic violation, according to the state police report.

Work zone signs were placed at the entrance of the work zone. PennDOT flaggers were on both sides of the construction zone and the northbound lane of Arbuckle was blocked off with cones and PennDOT vehicles.

This, after a volunteer firefighter in North East was struck and killed while directing traffic at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Aug. 20. His funeral was held that Friday, Aug. 25. The driver in that incident has since been taken into custody and charged on several counts.