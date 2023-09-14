Preparations are nearing completion at Saint Patrick’s Church along East 4th and French Streets.

Volunteers could be seen on-site throughout the week setting up tents, entertainment equipment, pop-up kitchens, bakeries, and authentic food and drinks.

An organizer of the festival said while they’ve been working diligently all week to get things ready, planning starts long before the public can see it.

“Festivals of this size or really any major event as you probably know have to start a year in advance,” said Vickie Lampe, Irish Fest co-chair. “The big things have to happen. You have to get your things ordered like your big tents, like this, have to be ordered way in advance and the bands have to be booked way in advance. Also, some of the food orders and things because we have some specialty foods — like shepherd’s pie and Irish stew, things like that.”

Your chance to experience a taste of Irish culture begins Friday evening. The first music performance by Allie the Piper begins at 7 p.m.