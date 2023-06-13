(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A project to rehabilitate two bridges in Greene and McKean townships, Erie County is scheduled to begin next week.

Work on the Moore House Road Bridge, which is located on Route 4107 between Kane Hill Road and Martin Road over Interstate 90, is expected to start Monday, June 19.

A detour will be posted using Martin Road, Norcross Road and Route 8. The new bridge is expected to be opened in October 2023. The existing bridge was built in 1959 and is classified as in poor condition. On average, approximately 650 vehicles a day use the bridge.

Work on the Bargain Road Bridge, located on Route 4104 over I-79, is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 10.

A detour will be posted using Grubb Road and Route 699. The new bridge is expected to be opened in September 2023. The existing bridge was built in 1969 and is classified as in poor condition. Approximately 1,600 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Both structures will undergo rehabilitation of the piers, abutment walls and deck.

To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2023 Construction Book.