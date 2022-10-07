Presque Isle State Park received over $1 million to go towards safe guarding the wildlife and shoreline.

Senator Bob Casey made a stop at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) in Erie on Friday to announce $1.5 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro worked with Senator Casey to advocate for Presque Isle to get the money for sand replenishment and erosion mitigation along the park.

“We all have an obligation as citizens of the commonwealth to do that. We have a specific state constitutional provision which mandates that we preserve our natural resources, Article One Section 27 of the Constitution,” said Senator Bob Casey, D, Pennsylvania.

Senator Casey said this money will help the park continue to be a huge asset to the region.