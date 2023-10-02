Presque Isle State Park is being celebrated as a national list has recognized Beach 11 as one of the “Best Non-Ocean Beaches in the U.S.”

A list from Discover Blog is highlighting Beach 11 on Presque Isle in Erie, Pennsylvania. It’s being celebrated as one of nation’s top five non-ocean beaches.

One representative from VisitErie noted it’s great for the region to be recognized in this way and that Presque Isle State Park has a lot to offer.

“It’s a short drive, it’s an easy drive. It’s free to get into the park, you don’t have to pay for parking. It’s large enough that you can pretty much be spread out whatever beach you’re at. And it’s just the fact that there’s other things to do at the park, not just sunbathe,” said Chris Temple, Director Of Communications, VisitErie.

Other destinations on the list include — Sand Harbor – Incline Village, Nevada; Lake McConaughy – Ogalalla, Nebraska; Oak Street Beach – Chicago, Illinois; and Beaver Island State Park – Grand Island, New York. Click here for the full “Best Non-Ocean Beaches in the U.S.” list.