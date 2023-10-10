(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Identity theft has quickly become one of the most prevalent and costly crimes, and a local event is scheduled to combat this issue.

AAA East Central and Shred-It are hosting a free shredding event to help reduce the chances of identity theft.

The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at AAA’s office located at 6660 Peach St Unit #2 in Erie, PA. (in the parking lot located near Bob’s Discount Furniture).

AAA members are invited to bring up to five storage boxes (up to three boxes for non-members) filled with paperwork containing personally identifiable information — that can include names, birthdates, account numbers, etc. — for free on-site shredding.

Acceptable items to bring to the shredding event:

Credit card offers

Bank statements

Old checkbooks

Tax forms & other paperwork

Medical records

Credit reports

Personal records

Insurance records

Financial statements

You can learn additional details about this event on AAA’s website or by contacting a AAA representative at 412-365-7274.