Protests over Gannon University’s lease at the Erie County Public Library continued Sunday morning.

Last week, people opposing the partnership stood at the entrance of St. Peter Cathedral, asking for Bishop Lawrence Persico to take action as the chairman of Gannon’s board of trustees.

Sunday, protestors took to another Diocese of Erie Church, St. Patrick church. Those involved hoped to appeal to parishioners.

One protestor, Anna McCartney, said they’ll continue to stand behind their beliefs and protest wherever they feel they need to. She added hey won’t let this cause go.

“That’s one of the things we found is so many people don’t know what’s really going on. What’s going on behind the scenes? We’re asking the people here to sign our petition online at Change.org/WrongLocation. We’re all for the gannon program but not at the library,” said Anna McCartney, protestor.

