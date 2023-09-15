Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for a missing Summit Township girl believed to have run away from her home.

According to a police report, Leah Nicole Young has been missing from her Perry Highway residence since about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Young is a 15-year-old girl with green eyes and brown hair, weighing 135 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 5 inches.

Young was reportedly last known to be wearing pink and blue Under Armor shorts, a tank top and a black hoodie with “Backwoods” written on it. The report also states she might be carrying a Victoria Secret bookbag and wearing white Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.