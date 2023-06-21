(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Girard (Troop E) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols throughout the first weekend of summer.

This effort will help deter driving under the influencer infractions, a report states.

The first day of summer this year is on June 21 and motorists should be mindful before heading out on the road this weekend. If planning to drink, police advise makings sure to designate a sober driver to keep yourself and others safe.

PSP reports impaired driving with alcohol and/or drugs continues to be a persistent issue causing needless deaths every year on roadways.