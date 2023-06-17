(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Oliver’s Beer Garden is inviting the public to drive up and show off their ride at one of their summer auto events on Erie’s Bayfront.

This week, Oliver’s Beer Garden, located at 130 East Front Street, announced they will be holding several auto events every Thursday through out the summer with their own theme.

Each event kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and will feature live music that starts at 6:00 p.m. to along with complimentary parking next to the Beer Garden for all that choose to participate.

Full list of dates and themes:

Bronco Night: June 22 and July 27

June 22 and July 27 Jeep Night: June 26 and August 3

June 26 and August 3 Corvette Night: July 6 and August 10

July 6 and August 10 Exotic and Classic Car Night: July 13 and August 17

July 13 and August 17 Bike Night: July 20 and August 24

Guests are also invited to challenge their friends at the recently opened mini golf course at the Beer Garden.

For the full list of acts performing this summer, check out their website here.