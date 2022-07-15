The last towering remnants of the former Quin-T Paper Company are coming down.

Earlier this week, we told you a crane had been moved into place next to the smokestack. As you can see in the above video taken on Thursday, that demolition is now underway… one brick at a time.

A West Virginia-based company has been tearing down what’s left of the East 16th Street site since April 2022.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority has estimated the cost of the entire project to be about $1 million. The authority has not yet shared their plans for the property.