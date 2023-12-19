Erie County is currently running through technical difficulties with its first responder and law enforcement radio service that was caused by human error.

According to Chris Carroll, the county’s chief information officer, maintenance was being done on the radio service earlier on Tuesday when a technician accidentally sent out a signal to radios county-wide and caused a disruption with the service.

The county has directed first responders, fire crews and police to keep their radios off at this time unless they are needed. The purpose is to prevent the signal from reaching other radios as it would cause more technical difficulties and the devices would be unusable.

Caroll added that the disruption is not affecting 911 dispatchers as they have backup phones available to conduct their regular services.

The county reports the outage does not impact the public’s ability to call 911 nor does it impact the ability of emergency services responses.

IT and technicians are reportedly working to bring the service back to normal operations at this time. Carroll also said there were no outside threats or hacking involved in the disruption.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for the latest updates.