(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (12th Street) will be closed Wednesday for railroad work.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the intersection of 12th Street and Downing Ave. will be closed Wednesday while CSX Transportation works to fix the nearby railroad crossing.

A detour will be put in place using Franklin Avenue, East Lake Road and the Bayfront Pkwy.

Visit 511pa.com for the latest road conditions and updates.