The Erie County Redevelopment Authority has started to take bids for rehabilitating the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building.

On Tuesday afternoon, contractors toured the former EMI building on West 12th Street.

Erie County Redevelopment Authority leaders said they plan for the new construction to include more than 100,000 square feet of space.

The rehabilitation is part of the authority’s goal to improve the city’s industrial corridor along West 12 Street.