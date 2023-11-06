(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-day, combined antlered and antlerless deer hunt is coming to Presque Isle State Park this December.

According to a release, the hunt is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 7, and will assist the park with maintaining a healthy number of deer within the ecosystem and Presque Isle.

Up to 85 hunters will be allowed to hunt using shotguns that are not semi-automatic and are loaded with slug ammunition, black-powder muzzleloaders or archery equipment for both antlered and antlerless deer.

If you wish to participate in the hunt, you must apply by calling the park office at 814-833-7424 by 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. The application process will begin on Monday, Nov. 13. Application calls will be accepted from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Monday through Friday) except on holidays.

For more information about the hunt, you can call the Presque Isle State Park office at 814-833-7424 or head to the DCNR’s website.