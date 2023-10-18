(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A project has been scheduled to repair the 148-year-old bridge that carries Niemeyer Road over LeBoeuf Creek in Waterford Township, Erie County.

According to a release, the project is expected to start on Oct. 30, with the dismantling of the top portion, or superstructure, of the bridge. Work this year is expected to conclude by Nov. 17.

The rest of the repairs will start in April 2024 and are expected to be completed in early October 2024. Work will include:

Rehabilitating the existing bridge with new abutments, I-beams and decking to upgrade the structure

New roadway approaches

Updated guiderail and pavement markings

Repainting the bridge to restore its original barn red color

Once work is complete, the bridge will have a 15-ton weight limit.

The bridge is located on Niemeyer Road between the intersection with East Street and the intersection with Union/Hood Road. During construction, a detour will be posted using Depot Road (Route 2006) to Donation Road (Route 1005).

The Niemeyer Road Bridge is owned by Waterford Township. It is rated in poor condition and was closed to traffic in May 2011, due to safety concerns.

For additional information on the Niemeyer Road Bridge Project go online to the PennDOT District 1 website.