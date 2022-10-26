A recent study shows microplastics are contaminating local creeks.

The report shows that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County.

After collecting data from 50 local creeks, PennEnvironment researchers say they are finding microplastics in the some of Pennsylvania’s cleanest streams.

They report high levels of microplastics were found in both Crooked Creek and Twelvemile Creek.

The executive director of PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center said two years ago a similar report was released.

He said they found microplastics in the region’s most iconic waterways.

“We tested Lake Erie, three rivers, and that study found microplastic pollution in all the waterways we tested. We wanted to see would we get better results if we tested those streams considered the cleanest, sadly we found the same results. Microplastics are common unfortunately in all of our waterways,” said David Masur, executive director, PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center.

Local leaders say policies need to be put in place by legislators to reduce the impact microplastics are having on the environment.