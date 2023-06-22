A senior member of the United States Navy is in Erie on an important mission, a fact-finding mission.

Retired Rear Admiral Samuel Cox spent the morning touring the Erie Maritime Museum.

Cox is the navy’s director of naval history and heritage command. He said he was sent to Erie by the secretary of the navy to gather information.

The navy is deciding whether it will donate the USS Halyburton to the local museum.

The Halyburton was launched in 1981 and was decommissioned in 2014. The rear admiral suggested Erie could be a good home for the ship.

“I think this area would be able to take care of the ship. You’ve got the shipyard right here that just did the rehab on the submarine cod, so there is expertise to do that. I think the number of veterans that are in this area, I think the connection to history will all be a positive factor that the navy will consider in making a decision on whether to loan the ship — actually donate the ship is how it would be done,” said retired Rear Admiral Samuel J. Cox, director of naval history and heritage command.

Cox said ultimately, the decision to donate the ship is up to the secretary of the navy.