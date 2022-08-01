The revitalization of downtown Erie continues as major projects undergo construction and now have completion dates.

Here’s more on those projects and what they will bring to the community.

People in Erie can expect to see renovations and new resources added to State Street in downtown Erie.

Downtown Erie is continuing to receive a major facelift as construction for projects continues. One of the new projects will replace the former McDonald’s on State Street.

“It’s a brand new 60,000 square foot building. There will be 30 apartments on the upper floor, on the ground two floors, and part of the third floor will be ‘Ascend Rock Climbing Gym’ out of Pittsburgh,” said John Persinger, CEO, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The rock climbing gym will be the first of its kind in Erie. This gym will include a yoga room and more fitness equipment.

Another project that is taking place on State Street is the renovations to Richford Arms Apartments.

“There will be a community like a tenant lounge and a resident service center. There will also be a fitness lounge. There is an outdoor resident terrace that will be on State Street facing side of the building,” said Leann Hanfield, Director of Development for Beacon Communities.

The renovations will also include a wellness suite that offers medical and counseling services to residents.

Construction is also taking place at the former Coconut Joe’s that will provide enclosed seating for the Flagship City Food Hall and connect to the Erie Food Co-Op.

“It will be another great amenity for downtown on days where we don’t have nice weather, friends, family, colleagues, indoors enjoy what’s being offered at the food hall,” said Persinger.

Although the completion date for these projects is a year out, Persinger is excited to welcome the Erie community back for the month of August.

“We’re looking forward to having people who maybe haven’t been to downtown in a while coming downtown seeing all the change that is underway, visiting all of our great local businesses,” said Persinger.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Richford Arms is expected to be completed at the end of the year, while the other two projects are slated for early and late 2023 and possibly 2024.