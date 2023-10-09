(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teenage girl’s car flips onto its roof after skidding off of an auxiliary route in Erie County over the weekend.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the 19-year-old Frewsburg, New York driver was traveling north on Route 6N, just north of Route 226, in Conneaut Township after 6:05 p.m. on Oct. 8 when her vehicle went off the east side of the highway.

While trying to get back onto the road, she overcorrected on two occasions, causing her to enter an uncontrolled skid.

This caused her to go off the east side of the highway, where the vehicle entered a ditch and flipped over.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by Cranesville EMS to UPMC Hamot due to suspected injuries to her head and neck.