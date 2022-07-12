(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Route 18 bridge over Interstate 90 is expected to reopen this week.

PennDOT is reporting the Route 18 bridge over I-90 in Girard Township (Route 18, Girard/Platea) will reopen to traffic later this week, weather permitting.

PennDOT also is reporting the exits and ramps will open individually as work is finished on the teardrop roundabouts on either side of the bridge.

Work will then tie the roadway into the new structure and the ramps into the newly constructed roundabouts.

The bridge was demolished in Sept. 2021 in an emergency demolition after an overheight vehicle hit it on Aug. 25, 2021.