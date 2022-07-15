It wont be long before drivers can use the Route 18 bridge in Girard.

The two finished teardrop roundabouts are the first in the state, potentially creating a learning curve for drivers.

The bridge on Route 18 above I-90 is expected to open Friday afternoon for north and southbound travel.

Construction of the bridge has been underway since 2021 after an overheight vehicle hit the bridge last August, and is part of a project to reconstruct nearly 7-miles of road on and around I-90.

According to PennDOT, the roundabouts will improve traffic efficiency and safety at the interchange.

“It’s going be something new and it’s going to be a new pattern, just take your time and follow the signs. But with the roundabouts it does keep the flow of traffic going and it’s a lot safer. They’ve done research and studies where it’s safer. Also, it helps with the bridge,” said John Murcavage, project manager, PennDOT.

The whole project is still on track to be completed by Labor Day.