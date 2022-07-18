Oil City, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Route 18 (State Street) in Albion Borough will be closed to through traffic beginning on July 20, 2022 for railroad work, and a detour will be in place.

According to PennDOT, CN Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of Canal Street and Water Street along Route 18.

The closure is expected to remain in place through July 24, 2022 and a detour will be posted using Route 18, Route 20, and Route 6N.

Visit 511PA.com for the latest road closures, detours and more.