The S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie put on their aprons and got to work serving those who need it most.

The group held its 7th annual Fish Fry at Emmaus Soup Kitchen on Friday.

Each year, the S.O.N.S. fry up batches of walleye from Lake Erie and serve it to visitors at the soup kitchen.

One of the directors says the Fish Fry is one of the projects that all of the volunteers and staff are proud to do.

“Most of the patrons here at the soup kitchen are here not through their own fault, but generally because of misfortunes they’ve had in their life. We believe in giving back to the community,” said Chuck Miller, director, S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.

The walleye is caught by the Erie Sport Fishing Association and donated to the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.