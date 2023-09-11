As summer turns into fall, many local businesses are also wrapping up and getting reading for the off season.

We stopped by Dobbins Landing and spoke with the owner of several Bayfront restaurants and bars.

Tim Sedney, owner of Rum Runners, The Cove, and Woody’s Backwater Barge & Grill, said business was good this year, but there are still staffing challenges.

They’re getting ready to shut everything down in the coming days and weeks.

“Oh its huge, it saves us so much time in the spring to go ahead and check your inventories and just get things packed up, cleaned up, pressure wash everything, winterize everything. That way in the spring we just open up some valves, we get ready, it only takes a us less than a week to get ready,” said Tim Sedney, Erie business owner.

Meanwhile, Scallywags Pirate Adventures will be hosting Halloween-themed cruises in October.