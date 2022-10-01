Keeping with the changing of the seasons, Luminary Distilling, Fuhrman’s Cider, Eatery in Summit Township hosted it’s second annual Apple Cider Festival on Saturday.

All sorts of community members came out to have some fresh apple cider and take part in the festivities.

The distillery provided several fall-themed drinks for adults, as did over two dozen different merchants.

“It’s certainly something where people are coming around for the fall events, it’s in full swing now. I think what’s really nice is the sheer amount of families that come around to here. Albeit that we’re a distillery, we also have Fuhrman’s Cider and all of the other things, so it’s very family accessible and everybody can come and enjoy something,” said Joel Normand, co-owner, Luminary Distilling, Fuhrman’s Cider, Eatery.

The festivities go on until 8 p.m. Saturday. The owners told us they hope to have this event again this time next year.