The Second Harvest Food Bank is recognizing the support of a local police department, thanking them for all of their contributions over the last year.

The food bank awarded the Millcreek Police Department with a plate for coming in second place in its Bread Box Awards.

The marketing and media coordinator said the police department has raised over $7,500 over the past year as well as conducted food drives that has given the food bank over 700 pounds of food.

“Last year, the Millcreek Police Department stepped up, asked Second Harvest what they could do to help, and they did their Stuff the Cop Car for Christmas, we raised many many different kinds of foods as well as the monies, and that means a lot to us,” said Natalie Massing, marketing and media coordinator, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Massing said the efforts made by the police department are appreciated, especially around this time of year as the holidays are approaching.