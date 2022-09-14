A stretch of I-90 was shut down Tuesday night after an accident in Springfield.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lane near Route 215. According to reports from the scene, a tractor trailer lost control in the construction area, and crashed into a guiderail. Crews reportedly had to utilize a heavy wrecker to untangle the semi from the guardrail.

Eastbound lanes of I-90 were shut down while crews cleaned up the accident.

No injuries were reported. State Police are looking into the cause.

