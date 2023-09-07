Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A crash on I-90 eastbound in Harborcreek caused heavy, stop and go traffic for a short time Thursday, and the Exit 32 off ramp was shut down to traffic for hours.

Reports went out around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday for a motor vehicle accident on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 32 in Harborcreek. A semi was on its side on the exit ramp, and a load of lumber was spilled across the grass.











Photo: PennDOT — Semi on its side on I-90 in Erie County. A load of lumber was spilled on the exit ramp

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene and told us the load of lumber on the semi was reportedly improperly secured and that speed may have also been a factor in the accident.

One person was injured and was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury.

PennDOT reports the off ramp to Exit 32 (Route 290/Route430/Wesleyville) in Erie County reopened to traffic as of 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Even though the off ramp has reopened, a large amount of lumber is still scattered throughout the grass and crews are actively working to remove it.