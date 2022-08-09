Senator Bob Casey made a stop in Erie Tuesday to announce how millions of federal dollars will be used to support local transportation.

More than $6 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) will help the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) recover from the covid-19 pandemic.

The funds will allow the EMTA to keep its base fare at $1.65.

Senator Casey said it’s key to keep public transportation affordable for all those who depend on it.

“You want to make sure you’re helping, not just to help that agency recover from the pandemic, but also to build for the future and keep fares where they are. So it has a direct impact on people’s bottom line in terms of what they’re having to pay for, for transit, in addition to all the other costs in their lives,” said Senator Bob Casey, D, Pennsylvania.

The funds will also go towards maintaining covid safety precautions for drivers and passengers.