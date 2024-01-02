Several elected officials are sworn in on Tuesday at the Erie County Courthouse.

“I’ve been in this office for 22 years now and just to have the honor of serving as district attorney means so much to me. As I was stating, I’ve had so many individuals in my life mentor me and help me get to this point that I’m just overwhelmed with gratefulness today,” said Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz.

Hirz was elected last fall after being appointed in 2022. When she first began her career, she didn’t see this as her future, but now she can’t imagine doing anything else.

Some other familiar and new faces are sworn in at the Erie County Courthouse and they’re eager to serve.

“I want my legacy to be that I would help as many people as I possibly can through their legal dilemmas and have the patience to listen to them and make sure that they had their day in court,” said Pete Sala, Erie County judge.

President Judge Joseph Walsh said he’s impressed with those choosing to serve as district justices.

“That helps us with the load we have here, and again, we’re blessed. We have top-notch MDJs in Erie County, we’re very very fortunate,” said Walsh.

Walsh swore in several MDJs Tuesday and newly elected Judge Sala swore in four county council members, including two new faces Rock Copeland and Chris Drexel.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Rock, and Terry (Scutella) and Andre (Horton) and the rest of council, and I’m excited for what we can accomplish for Erie County,” said Chris Drexel, Erie County councilman.