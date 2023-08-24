Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple counties and areas across northwestern Pennsylvania and Ashtabula County in Ohio.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula Counties from 11:36 p.m. Thursday night until 12:45 a.m. Friday morning and has since been extended to 2:26 a.m. Friday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Warren County at 11:56 p.m. Thursday and is in effect until 1:31 a.m. Friday.

Ashtabula County is under a tornado warning until 12:30 a.m. Friday after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted travelling east at 60 mph just 15 miles south of the town of Ashtabula.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for Venango and Mercer Counties.

Residents should expect heavy rain, quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up between 40 and 60 MPH. Flashfloods are also possible. Damaged trees and powerlines can also be expected which can cause power outages. Residents can check for live outages in the area on the Penelec Live Outage Map.

Approximately 1,372 outages were reported in Warren County at 1 a.m. Friday morning according to the Penelec Live Map. Those outages possibly stemming from damage to powerlines by the storm.

Residents are advised to seek shelter, secure loose items and take light objects inside to avoid injury.

According to the National Weather Service the following areas may be affected by the storm:

Erie, Meadville, Conneaut, Corry, Edinboro, Titusville, North East, Union City, Girard, Cambridge Springs, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Canadohta Lake, Riceville, Northwest Harborcreek, Lincolnville, Guys Mills, Harborcreek and Lawrence Park.

Reports of trees down have already come in for Erie County. Downed trees were reported near the intersection of West Lake and Manchester Roads in Fairview Township as well as near the intersection of Route 89 and Station Road in Greenfield Township.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.